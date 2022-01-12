Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.77. Cian shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

