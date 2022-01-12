Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.77. Cian shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on CIAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.
Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
