CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.24 and had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

