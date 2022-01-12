Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 89,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $580.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

