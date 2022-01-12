Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.94.

CB opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.