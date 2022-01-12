China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Down 2.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

