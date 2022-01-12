Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

CMRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 679,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,884. The company has a market cap of $551.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

