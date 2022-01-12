Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $611.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.