Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $611.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.