Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,894. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.