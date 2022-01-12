Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. 168,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904,710. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.