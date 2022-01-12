Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,341,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 118,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.82. 235,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

