Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

