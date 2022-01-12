Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.50. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 3,287 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.