ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 36,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,060,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.