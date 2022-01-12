Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

