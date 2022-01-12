Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $412.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.69.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

