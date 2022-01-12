Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 229.13 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 211.70 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.