Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

