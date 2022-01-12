Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

