Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.70 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

