Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $6,130,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

