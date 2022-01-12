CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

