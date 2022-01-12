CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

