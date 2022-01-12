CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 5,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,332. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.