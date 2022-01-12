CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.