Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.72. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 6,763 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $171,673,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,540,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

