Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.72. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 6,763 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.