Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

ETSY stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

