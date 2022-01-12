Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 6,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,041. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,011,508 shares of company stock worth $389,357,832. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

