Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 360.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.