CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,409,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,697 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

