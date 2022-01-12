Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $477.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.