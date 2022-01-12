Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
CSTR stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $477.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
