Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CAPR opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.