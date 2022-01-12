Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.