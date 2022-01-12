Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Bionomics Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bionomics in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bionomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

