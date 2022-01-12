Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

