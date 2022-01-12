Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 181,557 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a PE ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

