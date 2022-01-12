Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 8.1%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.74. 1,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $76,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $626,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

