Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.48.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 5.2099997 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

