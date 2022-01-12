Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after buying an additional 551,472 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $15,045,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

