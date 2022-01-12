Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.30 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

