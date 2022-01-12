Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

