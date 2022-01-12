Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.36 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 268.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,996 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

