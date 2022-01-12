Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

