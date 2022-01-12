Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.53

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.53 and traded as high as C$38.56. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$38.24, with a volume of 262,676 shares trading hands.

CWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold a total of 8,275 shares of company stock worth $325,315 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

