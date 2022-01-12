Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

