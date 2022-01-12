Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

