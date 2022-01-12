Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.14.

CNQ traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,887. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

