Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CNQ opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

