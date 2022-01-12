Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.83

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$160.83 and last traded at C$159.94, with a volume of 449270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$159.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

