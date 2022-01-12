Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Canada Goose has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

