Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Impinj by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 42.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 244.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

