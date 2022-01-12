Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$17.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.52% from the company’s previous close.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,704.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

