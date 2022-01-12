Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

